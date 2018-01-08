LMPD searching for van following shooting

The van has a Kentucky license plate number of 549-KMZ. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are searching for a van in connection to a shooting.

The White GMC Savana van is wanted in connection to the Jan. 4 shooting in the 3600 block of Jewell Avenue.

The van has a Kentucky license plate number of 549-KMZ.

Michael Lewis, who is also known as Corky Walker, is facing charges of assault and robbery in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the van is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

