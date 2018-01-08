Woman arrested after attempting to get forged prescriptions fill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested after attempting to get forged prescriptions filled

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Deshauna Shania Weeks (Source: LMDC) Deshauna Shania Weeks (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Illinois woman has been arrested in Louisville for illegally trying to obtain prescription drugs.

Deshauna Shania Weeks, 18, of Chicago, is facing three counts of attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud.

Louisville Metro police say that on Jan. 6 Weeks took written prescriptions to three Louisville Walmart pharmacy's attempting to get them filled. The forged prescriptions, which contained different names, were written on the pad of a Louisville doctor but the doctor told the pharmacies that he did not authorize them.

Weeks' arrest report says that at least one of the prescriptions was on the wrong pad to obtain a controlled substance.

Each of the Weeks' attempts to get a prescription filled was recorded on the surveillance video and detectives said after she was arrested and given her rights Weeks gave them a statement admitting the crimes.

