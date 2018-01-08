Owner: Trampoline park always puts safety first

Police were called to Altitude Trampoline Park around 9:35 pm Saturday when an officer asked for backup. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The owner of Altitude Trampoline Park says he is not going to let a few ruin the fun for all of the teens who attend the weekly teen night event.

On Saturday, police were called to the trampoline park at 4420 Dixie Highway in Shively after an off-duty officer working there requested backup. The park had reached their capacity of 550 people and the officer was dealing with teens outside who were not allowed in.

Chuck Hall, Altitude Trampoline Park owner, began the teen night when he opened the park in February 2017. Hall describes teen night as a promotion to attract children between 13 and 18 years old but says everyone, including parents, can attend.

Hall said there are several safety measures taken to operate the park. Only 332 jumpers are allowed on the trampolines at a time. Hall said he partners with local law enforcement, keeps track of how many people are inside of the trampoline park and flags customers who have a history of causing trouble.

Hall said Saturday was the first time the business drew in a crowd past capacity during teen night. he also confirmed there were fights inside of the park and says those teens were removed.

Lt. Col. Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department said two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were charged by police. One of the juveniles was charged with assaulting an officer.

