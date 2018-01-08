Man charged with theft of police car placed on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with the theft of a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle has made his first appearance before a judge.

Tajuan Burton, 18 of Louisville, was arrested January 6 on multiple charges which include theft of an auto over $10,000, impersonating a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession and/or use of a police radio.

Burton is accused of the Jan. 3 theft of an unmarked Louisville Metro police car. Detectives said their investigation led them to Burton. When officers found Burton they said he made a "spontaneous utterance" that he stole the police car from behind Oxmoor.

Detectives said Burton gave them a recorded statement after being taken into custody and read his rights.

During his arraignment, it was stated by prosecutors that Burton had left the scene of at least two accidents he was involved in and had used the emergency lights and siren of the police car.

Over the objections of prosecutors, Judge Sean Delahanty ordered Burton placed into the Home Incarceration Program. His next court date was set for Jan. 18. A public defender was appointed to represent him.

