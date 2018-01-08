Slick roads cause messy morning commute for metro drivers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Monday's early morning rain coupled with cold pavement temperatures led to a messy day around the metro. Police responded to dozens of accidents in Louisville alone from the slick conditions on roads.

The icy conditions led some schools to cancel. A two-hour delay for JCPS came down early Monday morning. That delay brought some road relief for parents driving their kids into class.

Around the time Levangela Webster came to drop off her son, most of the ice was cleared off roads near Lincoln Performing Arts School. The drive to school was no problem.

"It wasn't that bad," Webster said. "This is my first time, my son's in kindergarten so, he goes to their morning program. So they were still open at their normal hours and we were still able to drop him off before school started."

"I didn't know what it was going to be like as far as the expressways were concerned, and the black ice and everything," said Nicole Williams.

Even with the late start, Williams said she was a little nervous getting in the car to drop her kids off at school Monday.

"I didn't like it. I would have rather just stayed in the bed and not worried about it at all. Especially when I came out and saw what it's doing now," Williams said.

Just a few hours earlier, the icy roads delaying school was causing wrecks around the metro. Officers say one car slid right off Beulah Church Road and into a home. One person was hurt.

Snow plows stayed busy spraying salt on icy parts of St. Anthony Church Road. Metro Public Works closed part of the road down after four cars slid down a hill there. One car broke through a fence before hitting a tree.

MetroSafe said they responded to 46 non-injury and 10 injury accident runs from 4 a.m. until noon Monday.

Parents say with all those issues on the roads, they're glad JCPS delayed.

"I was fine with it," Williams said.

Even if it meant a late start for the parents, too.

"Yes, it did a little bit," Webster said. "But, I'm going to make it, my work is very flexible so I'll still be able to make it in on time."

