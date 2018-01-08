Slick roads cause messy morning commute for metro drivers

In the first homicide of 2018, police were called to the 2300 block of West Ormsby Avenue and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
The crash was reported on Highway 1066, outside of Bloomfield, Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
Monday's early morning rain coupled with cold pavement temperatures led to a messy day around the metro. Police responded to dozens of accidents in Louisville alone from the slick conditions on roads.More >>
The owner of Altitude Trampoline Park says he is not going to let a few ruin the fun for all of the teens who attend the weekly teen night event.More >>
Tajuan Burton, 18 of Louisville, was arrested January 6 on multiple charges which include theft of an auto over $10,000, impersonating a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession and/or use of a police radio.More >>
