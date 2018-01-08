$60K worth of meth, $24K in cash recovered during Indiana drug raid

A pound and a half of meth was also recovered. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven people face numerous charges after they were arrested during a drug raid.

On Friday evening, the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), Columbus Police Department SWAT Team, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus Police Department and Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Hege Avenue in Columbus, Indiana.

During the raid, officers recovered one and a half pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $60 thousand, marijuana, a large amount of pseudoephedrine, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and almost $24 thousand in cash, according to a Columbus Police Department Facebook post.

Jayden M. Campbell, 19, David A. Compton, 19, Phillip B. Amburgey, 27, Eric D. Caldwell, 40, and Roger D. Leonard, 59, have been charged with visiting a common nuisance. Jayden Campbell had a warrant out for his arrest from Bartholomew County.

Jason C. "Soup" Campbell, 46, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property,

possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

Courtney J. Irvin, 29, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Pseudoephedrine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Legend Drug and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

In their Facebook post, the Columbus Police Department said that along with JNET they are "proactively targeting the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County."

JNET is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.

