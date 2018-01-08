Boil water advisory for parts of Crawford County

This Boil Water Advisory is in effect until further notice. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Crawford County.

The Crawford County Water Co., in Marengo, Indiana issued a boil water advisory on Monday for all customers south of I-64.

It is recommended that all water used for cooking and drinking be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

This Boil Water Advisory is in effect until further notice.

