Louisville fast food restaurant chain settles federal sexual harassment lawsuit

Indi's will pay a total of $340,000 to 15 former female employees as part of the settlement. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville fast food restaurant chain has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a federal sexual harassment lawsuit.

The lawsuit which was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), charges Indi's Fast Food Restaurant, Inc. with sexual harassment of 15 former female employees, some of whom were teenagers at the time the harassment occurred.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Owner: Trampoline park always puts safety first

+ KY vet gets special gift for saving retired thoroughbred

+ Frozen pipes burst, destroys cafeteria for 42 foster children

Managers at four Indi's Louisville locations - West Broadway, Cane Run Road, Fern Valley Road, and Poplar Level Road - "subjected female employees to long-standing sexual harassment, including requests for sexual favors, sexually offensive comments and unwanted sexual touching," according to the EEOC suit.

The consent decree resolving the case says Indi's must do the following:

Provide letters of apology to the women

Implement new policies

Conduct extensive training for employees and management

Post an anti-discrimination notice at all workplaces

Report compliance to the EEOC for a five-year period.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.