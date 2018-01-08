Jeff Hoover resigns as Speaker of Kentucky House, won't resign seat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Rep. Jeff Hoover has resigned from his role as Speaker of Kentucky's House.

Hoover announced the resignation on Monday, after he took shots at the Kentucky GOP and Gov. Matt Bevin.

"(Bevin) said we were sexually involved, he said we were texting when this staffer was a teenager," Hoover said. "Ladies and gentleman, I will tell you and I will tell this governor, those are lies from the deepest pits of Hell."

Hoover did not resign his seat, though, and said he's not leaving Frankfort.

"I'll be back here tomorrow, fighting for what I believe in," Hoover said.

Hoover's resignation as speaker comes shortly after news broke that he was part of a confidential settlement of sexual harassment charges by a legislative aide.

Hoover announced on Nov. 5 he would resign as Speaker.

The Chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky, Mac Brown, issued the following statement on Hoovers resignation:

“This has been a very difficult and emotional time for all concerned. Jeff Hoover has followed through with his word. We now look forward the General Assembly moving on to address the important work ahead of them.”

In front of the Kentucky General Assembly on Monday, Hoover described in detail the depression he said he experienced after the news broke, but later called the experience "a blessing".

At the end of his speech, Hoover brought to the attention of the assembly that his wife, Karen, was in attendance. She was met with a standing ovation.

