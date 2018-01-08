Hoosiers add Kane Wommack as new linebackers coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana has hired Kane Wommack to coach the linebackers next season.

He spent the past two seasons as South Alabama's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Wommack also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss when Hoosiers coach Tom Allen was in charge of the linebackers.

Allen calls Wommack one of the "bright, young" coaches in the profession and says last year's linebackers coach, William Inge, will now focus on special teams duties next season.

Wommack fills the recently created 10th spot on Indiana's coaching staff.

