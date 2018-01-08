Tuesday at 11: Former Autoneum employees describe dangerous working conditions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It was a normal night at work for Melissa Stephens, a supervisor at a Jeffersonville factory, Autoneum.

On October 21, just before midnight, Jeffersonville Police got a call about a horrific accident at the factory involving one of Autoneum's late-night supervisors.

Stephens had been caught in a machine, pulled in by its fast rotating parts. There was no chance of saving her life.

The news spread among other employees. Through their grief, some described the factory as a "dangerous" place to work. They spoke of safety concerns and a lack of training.

Then one former employee stepped forward, saying the machine that killed Stephens was a disaster waiting to happen. She knew the danger first hand; she’d been hurt while working on the same machine herself.

Autoneum, a Switzerland based auto parts company, has five factories in the United States. Their Jeffersonville factory makes parts for General Motors and Ford.

Days after Stephens died, a look into the company's history found numerous OSHA violations at its other plants - 33 in the past four years alone. No complaints were found from the Jeffersonville plant.

In 2017, however, the company was fined $600 thousand after an Ohio worker lost an arm in a shredder. OSHA also reported that the shredder did not have a proper guard to avoid injuries. OSHA said three of the violations were willful, meaning the company was aware of the problem.

Tuesday at 11 p.m. on WAVE 3 News, hear from two former employees who describe what was going on inside the factory that prompted them to quit. Also learn more about the Indiana laws which are meant to protect workers, but can leave them with little recourse.

