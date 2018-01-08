State Rep. Darryl Owens will not run for re-election

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The man who has served Louisville 43rd Legislative District for over a decade says he will not seek another term.

Rep. Darryl Owens, who was first elected to the 43rd District seat in 2005, made the announcement today.

Owens, an attorney, has been in public service for more than four decades. Formerly, Owens was a district court judge, assistant attorney general, and Jefferson County C District commissioner. Since being elected to the Kentucky House, Owens has focused his legislative efforts on criminal justice, public education, social services and voter rights issues.

While he will continue to represent the 43rd District through 2018, Owens is the third Democratic member of the Jefferson County delegation who will not be running for re-election. On Nov. 7, Jim Wayne announced he would not see a new term. Steve Riggs made his announcement on Friday.

