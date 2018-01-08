Florida gov. declares Univ. of Central Florida college football national champs

(RNN) – According to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, there is no need to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday evening. He declared the University of Central Florida the college football national champions. Scott signed a fancy document with an official seal and everything.

According to the reasons on the proclamation, the Knights should be national champions because they beat Memphis – a top 25 team – twice, they are undefeated and are the only Division 1 team to have a perfect record and they won their conference’s championship.

Oh, they beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama in the regular season. So by the transitive property, they should be in the playoffs.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Rick Scott, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby proclaim that the UCF Knights are this season’s best college football team and will be recognized as the 2017 College Football National Champions in Florida.”

The UCF had a parade at Disney World on Sunday, and the athletic director will place a banner in their stadium to recognize the undefeated season. The official Twitter account for the team even changed their profile to read "2017 National Champions."

There are others who think the UCF Knights should have had a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Twitter, of course, has something to say on both sides of the argument and some think the brackets should be expanded.

Perhaps to keep the season going, the winner of the Bama-Georgia game plays UCF.

Not hard to figure out. Bama and Georgia both lost to Auburn (badly). Georgia only beat them the second time because Johnson was injured. Auburn lost to UCF, which is the only undefeated team in Division 1 Football. Sit down, son. #MUTED — Winger770 (@Winger770) January 8, 2018

Well done #UCFKnights remarkable season...I'm sorry the powers that be in our sport can't figure out how to give you access to the National Championship...You deserve better — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2018

We beat our 2 rivals in the same season and they make it to the championship. The most Auburn thing ever. — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 2, 2018

