JCPS considers moving several facilities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The JCPS facilities committee met on Monday, and several relocation proposals were presented.

The proposals were as follows:

Dubois Academy moves to the Gheens Academy building

ESL Newcomer Academy moves to Phoenix building

Phoenix School of Discovery moves to Minor Daniels Academy building

Minor Daniels Academy moves to Liberty building

Liberty and Mary Ryan moves to Breckinridge Metro building

Breckinridge Metropolitan High moves to Camp Edwards (PCC) building

South Park and Westport TAPP combine in South Park building

Pre-Kindergarten Center moves to Westport TAPP

Early Childhood Registration/Diagnostic Center moves to Lam Building

Academic Services move from Gheens and VanHoose to Jaeger

Behavior Support and SCM Team at LAM move to the VanHoose Education Center

"It's been a challenging process, but also very organic as we've made some adjustments as we've moved forward," superintendent Marty Polio said.

