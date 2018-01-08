JCPS considers moving several facilities - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS considers moving several facilities

(Source: JCPS) (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The JCPS facilities committee met on Monday, and several relocation proposals were presented.

The proposals were as follows:

  • Dubois Academy moves to the Gheens Academy building
  • ESL Newcomer Academy moves to Phoenix building
  • Phoenix School of Discovery moves to Minor Daniels Academy building
  • Minor Daniels Academy moves to Liberty building
  • Liberty and Mary Ryan moves to Breckinridge Metro building
  • Breckinridge Metropolitan High moves to Camp Edwards (PCC) building
  • South Park and Westport TAPP combine in South Park building
  • Pre-Kindergarten Center moves to Westport TAPP
  • Early Childhood Registration/Diagnostic Center moves to Lam Building
  • Academic Services move from Gheens and VanHoose to Jaeger
  • Behavior Support and SCM Team at LAM move to the VanHoose Education Center

"It's been a challenging process, but also very organic as we've made some adjustments as we've moved forward," superintendent Marty Polio said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly