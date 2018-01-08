Tough morning for drivers in Hardin Co.

Janette McCue survived an abusive marriage and decided to file for divorce. But with her husband in prison, she is expected to pay his legal fees in the state of Kentucky.More >>
At age 60, Glen Fleming has spent more than 30 years literally building up his Bullitt County auto body business with his own two hands.More >>
The fundraiser's name is 'This Joint is Jumpin.' Jailer Mike Simpson said he created the event to train his staff. But several groups are speaking out against it.More >>
Metro Corrections received 100% on both mandatory and non-mandatory standards.More >>
Hoover's resignation as speaker comes shortly after news broke that he was part of a confidential settlement of sexual harassment charges by a legislative aide.More >>
