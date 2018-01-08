Tough morning for drivers in Hardin Co.

HARDIN CO, KY (WAVE) - It was a chaotic morning for drivers in Hardin County. Bluegrass Parkway and Joe Prather were a mess and had to be shut down at one point. The dangerous roads caused Hardin County schools to close on Monday.

According to Hardin County dispatch there were 10 accidents, three were on the Joe Prather.

"About 5:30 it seemed like we were getting crash after crash after crash," Bryce Shumate, chief emergency services officer for Hardin County, said.

Shumate said when the temperatures hit around 34 degrees, they started seeing cars sliding.

"When you hit ice, you have black ice and you may hit an area where there is no ice, when that happens you are skidding," Shumate said. "Then you hit the area where there's no ice and it grabs you and that's why we have so many rollovers."

Cars were on the side of the road, and one was flipped over. The are a becoming a parking lot. The Joe Prather particularly dangerous because of its layout.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS considers moving several facilities

+ UPDATE: St. Matthews Police investigating bridal salon owner after store closes unexpectedly

+ Jeff Hoover resigns as Speaker of Kentucky House, won't resign seat

"When you start to go down those hills you get wind that's blowing up through there," Shumate said. "The ground temperature stays colder. It stays colder much longer because the mountain on the rock holding all that air temperature in there it doesn't heat up."

"Days when the roads are snow-covered there is no doubt about it it's slick," Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said. "But, days like today you were unsure of that of how the roadway is so be extra careful."

Anthony Cummings is a part of Jeep Life Kentucky. He spent his Monday morning helping others on the Prather. Cummings said he brings his Jeep out to help people in situations like this.

"Once you go over this hill it's like solid ice and the lady was just traveling wasn't expecting it to be this slick and locked her breaks up," Cummings said. "Of course we all know what happens when you lock your brakes on ice."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.