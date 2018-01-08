Shepherdsville shoplifting suspects arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville men were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly stole gaming systems from a Shepherdsville Walmart.

A Walmart loss prevention employee reported to police on Saturday that two men stole gaming systems and games from the electronics section. According to a Shepherdsville Police Department Facebook post, the men bolted from the store with merchandise as a clerk began to ring them up.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Tuesday at 11: Former Autoneum employees describe dangerous working conditions

+ Louisville fast food restaurant chain settles federal sexual harassment lawsuit

+ UPDATE: Woman shot, killed in Park Hill neighborhood identified

Police said that other Walmart stores reported similar incidents over the past few days and other area stores were notified.

The men were spotted at a Radcliff Walmart but were able to flee before police arrived. Shepherdsville officers were able to identify one of the men, the post explained, and asked Louisville Metro Police to look out for the vehicle near the suspect's last known address. Around midnight, police said the vehicle and suspects were found and stolen items from various stores were recovered.

"We are proud of the outstanding police work performed by multiple law enforcement agencies to bring these suspects to justice," Shepherdsville PD said. "We are also grateful for the partnership we have with our local loss prevention employees."

Kendrick Palmer, 20, was charged with burglary and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Palmer was also served with Jefferson County warrants for felony and misdemeanor shoplifting.

Christian Johnson, 19, was charged with burglary.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.