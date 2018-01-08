No bond reduction for man charged in NKY crash that killed family

Prosecutors say Daniel Greis was driving under the influence before a crash that killed a family of five in October. On Monday, a Kenton County judge denied a request to reduce his bond.

Five members of the Pollitt family were killed in the Independence, Ky. crash -- dad Rodney, mom Samantha, and their three kids Hallie-Ann, Brenden, and Caillie. Greis is facing five counts of murder.

Greis didn't appear in court Monday. Jail officials say it was too icy Monday morning to safely take him to the courthouse from La Grange, Ky. where he's still undergoing medical treatment.

Family members of the victims did show up for the court appearance, and they say it's unfair Greis was not there.

"We're here today and he's not. What's so fair about that? He's the one who did all this, he should be here. We've got to work every day and pay our taxes to make sure he's comfortable? Nobody made sure my family was comfortable," said Nancy Dishman, Rodney Pollitt's mother.

Greis arrived at a November court appearance on a gurney. Prosecutors say he suffered a fractured pelvis and broken arm in the crash.

