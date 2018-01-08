Radcliff man charged with raping 11-year-old - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Radcliff man charged with raping 11-year-old

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Robert Jamison (Source: HCDC) Robert Jamison (Source: HCDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Radcliff man has been charged rape after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl multiple times. 

Robert Jamison, 61, is charged with raping, sodomizing and sexually abusing the girl over the course of 7 months. 

According to his arrest report, in addition to the abuse, Jamison allegedly showed the girl pornographic material and threatened her with a gun, saying "If you ever tell your mother about this I'd have to kill you or kill myself."

