Radcliff man charged with raping 11-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Radcliff man has been charged rape after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl multiple times.

Robert Jamison, 61, is charged with raping, sodomizing and sexually abusing the girl over the course of 7 months.

According to his arrest report, in addition to the abuse, Jamison allegedly showed the girl pornographic material and threatened her with a gun, saying "If you ever tell your mother about this I'd have to kill you or kill myself."

