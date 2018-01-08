Bengals hire Detroit's Austin as defensive coordinator

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator.

Austin spent the past four seasons as Detroit's defensive coordinator, but his future was in doubt after the Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell last week. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis calls Austin a "bright and aggressive coach with a wealth of experience" and says he's excited to add him to the staff.

The Bengals are bringing Lewis back after a 7-9 season. Cincinnati was 18th in the NFL in total defense this past season, nine spots higher than Detroit, although the Lions had 32 takeaways to the Bengals' 14.

Austin interviewed for Detroit's coaching vacancy last week.

