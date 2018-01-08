Attorney argues to make evidence public in Dequante Hobbs' murder case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge will consider whether to make evidence public in the murder case of seven-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

Wyatt Williams is charged in the boy's murder.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

In November, prosecutors shared a large amount of evidence with Williams' defense attorneys. Normally lawyers file those documents with the court, which makes them public, but that didn't happen in this case.

Monday, an attorney representing a local media outlet asked the judge to make the documents available. He argued if the attorneys wanted the evidence sealed, they have to go through the procedure to do so, which includes a hearing.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Dequante Hobbs' mother shares photos of slain 7-year-old boy

+ Dequante Hobbs' accused killer was on home incarceration at time of arrest

+ Dequante Hobbs' family: Four young cousins murdered in one year

"The parties can't simply seal things by agreement and usurp this court's authority and thereby deny the public the right to access important information in a case that's clearly high priority and high profile," the attorney said.

A hearing will be held Feb. 15 to decide if the evidence will be made public.

Dequante was hit and killed by a stray bullet while sitting at his kitchen table in the summer of 2017.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.