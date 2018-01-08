Attorney will challenge Mayor Greg Fischer in May democratic primary

Fenwick filed his papers to run with a small group of supporters Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A grassroots activist and progressive attorney says he will challenge Mayor Greg Fischer for the democratic nomination to be Louisville's next mayor.

Supporters joined Ryan Fenwick Monday as he filed paperwork to run.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

Fenwick is a former executive committee member of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.

He says he envisions a more progressive path for Louisville, such as creating shared wealth, restorative justice and a more protective environmental policy. Fenwick told us voices in the community aren't taken seriously by the current administration.

"We need to make sure we're listening to average people in the city and what locals are saying and their priorities for Louisville's future," he said.

>> More Political news on wave3.com

The primary election is Tuesday, May 22.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.