Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bullitt Central 78, Lou. Brown 47
Elizabethtown 84, Fort Knox 44
Estill Co. 67, Garrard Co. 41
Knox Central 97, Barbourville 82
Lou. Holy Cross 77, Lou. Eastern 63
Owensboro Catholic 70, Whitesville Trinity 32
Owsley Co. 67, Berea 59
Phelps 53, Jenkins 37
Prestonsburg 53, Piarist 14
Pulaski Co. 87, Somerset 62
Red Bird 78, June Buchanan 57
St. Mary 53, Fulton City 43
|Republic Bank Invitational
Lou. Ballard 79, Lou. Jeffersontown 57
Lou. Doss 70, Lou. Iroquois 60
Lou. Fern Creek 56, Lou. Southern 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Butler Co. vs. Frederick Fraize, ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Barren Co. 64, Thomas Nelson 34
Calloway Co. 49, Trigg Co. 32
Caverna 56, Adair Co. 48
Central Hardin 74, Hart Co. 41
Elizabethtown 58, North Hardin 25
Fulton City 56, St. Mary 45
Hancock Co. 42, Tell City, Ind. 41
Harlan Co. 85, Jenkins 46
Logan Co. 57, Owensboro 46
Madison Central 50, Lex. Christian 44
Madison Southern 59, Estill Co. 54
Middlesboro 69, Barbourville 61
Somerset 57, Pulaski Co. 45
South Laurel 72, Corbin 28
St. Henry 62, Newport Central Catholic 61
|9th Region All ``A'' Classic
Newport 70, Bellevue 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Manchester, Ohio vs. St. Patrick, ccd.
Grant Co. vs. Collins, ccd.
Letcher County Central vs. Cordia, ppd. to Jan 23.
Piarist vs. Pike Co. Central, ppd. to Jan 25.
Taylor Co. vs. Monroe Co., ppd. to Jan 9.
