Monday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bullitt Central 78, Lou. Brown 47

Elizabethtown 84, Fort Knox 44

Estill Co. 67, Garrard Co. 41

Knox Central 97, Barbourville 82

Lou. Holy Cross 77, Lou. Eastern 63

Owensboro Catholic 70, Whitesville Trinity 32

Owsley Co. 67, Berea 59

Phelps 53, Jenkins 37

Prestonsburg 53, Piarist 14

Pulaski Co. 87, Somerset 62

Red Bird 78, June Buchanan 57

St. Mary 53, Fulton City 43

Republic Bank Invitational

Lou. Ballard 79, Lou. Jeffersontown 57

Lou. Doss 70, Lou. Iroquois 60

Lou. Fern Creek 56, Lou. Southern 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Butler Co. vs. Frederick Fraize, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barren Co. 64, Thomas Nelson 34

Calloway Co. 49, Trigg Co. 32

Caverna 56, Adair Co. 48

Central Hardin 74, Hart Co. 41

Elizabethtown 58, North Hardin 25

Fulton City 56, St. Mary 45

Hancock Co. 42, Tell City, Ind. 41

Harlan Co. 85, Jenkins 46

Logan Co. 57, Owensboro 46

Madison Central 50, Lex. Christian 44

Madison Southern 59, Estill Co. 54

Middlesboro 69, Barbourville 61

Somerset 57, Pulaski Co. 45

South Laurel 72, Corbin 28

St. Henry 62, Newport Central Catholic 61

9th Region All ``A'' Classic

Newport 70, Bellevue 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Manchester, Ohio vs. St. Patrick, ccd.

Grant Co. vs. Collins, ccd.

Letcher County Central vs. Cordia, ppd. to Jan 23.

Piarist vs. Pike Co. Central, ppd. to Jan 25.

Taylor Co. vs. Monroe Co., ppd. to Jan 9.

