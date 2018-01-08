Henderson woman gets small victory in Franklin Circuit Court

Another small victory for Sarah Teague, the Henderson woman trying to solve the mystery of her daughter's disappearance for more than 20 years.

Late last year, Teague won the release of Kentucky State Police (KSP) records connected to the case. Now, the Franklin Circuit Court has awarded Teague an adjustment in court costs.

A total of almost $24,000 for attorneys fees, costs and penalties.

Heather Teague disappeared from an Ohio River Beach across from Newburgh in 1995.

