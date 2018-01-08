Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Arlington 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Indiana Deaf vs. Southside Christian, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellmont 70, Ft. Wayne North 38

Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Tell City 41

Indian Creek 52, New Palestine 46

Orleans 56, Medora 37

Tri-West 64, Indpls Brebeuf 19

Union (Dugger) 87, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 41

W. Washington 86, Rock Creek Academy 43

Washington Twp. 63, Gary 21st Century 34

Whiteland 61, Jennings Co. 49

Delaware County Tournament First Round

Delta 49, Cowan 39

Wapahani 37, Daleville 25

Indianapolis City Tournament Second Round

Indpls Attucks 57, Indpls Manual 49

Indpls Chatard 52, Indpls Broad Ripple 35

Indpls Ritter 66, Indpls Herron 10

Indpls Tech 50, Indpls Scecina 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Monrovia vs. Edgewood, ppd. to Jan 10.

Clay City vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 13.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.