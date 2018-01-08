Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Arlington 51
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Indiana Deaf vs. Southside Christian, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellmont 70, Ft. Wayne North 38
Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Tell City 41
Indian Creek 52, New Palestine 46
Orleans 56, Medora 37
Tri-West 64, Indpls Brebeuf 19
Union (Dugger) 87, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 41
W. Washington 86, Rock Creek Academy 43
Washington Twp. 63, Gary 21st Century 34
Whiteland 61, Jennings Co. 49
|Delaware County Tournament
|First Round
Delta 49, Cowan 39
Wapahani 37, Daleville 25
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Second Round
Indpls Attucks 57, Indpls Manual 49
Indpls Chatard 52, Indpls Broad Ripple 35
Indpls Ritter 66, Indpls Herron 10
Indpls Tech 50, Indpls Scecina 46
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Monrovia vs. Edgewood, ppd. to Jan 10.
Clay City vs. Owen Valley, ppd. to Jan 13.
