Bullitt Co. official believes politics are behind drug trafficking charges

He told us he didn't know anything illegal was going on in his shop and he has lost all his business since his arrest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Fleming was arrested with four other men in December. (Source: Bullitt County Jail)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At age 60, Glen Fleming has spent more than 30 years literally building up his Bullitt County auto body business with his own two hands.

He had hoped to retire soon. But lately, he has had no customers.

"We've been shy on work," Fleming said as he opened the thick metal door leading into his quiet shop, "haven't had a thing since they did this."

A month ago Bullitt County deputies raided Fleming's business and arrested him along with four others when officers found a jar of marijuana.

Fleming said he was leasing the shop to two of the other men at the time and said he had no idea there was anything illegal going on.

Despite his claims of innocence, a grand jury found probable cause and charged Fleming and the other four with marijuana trafficking.

Fleming struggles to understand why.

Without offering details, he describes himself as a "thorn in the side" of some local officials and he wonders if the charges are a form of payback.

Investigators found a pound of marijuana in a locked storage room down the hall from Fleming's tiny office. On Monday, the door was still open and splintered wood littered the floor from when deputies kicked the door open.

Fleming was appointed to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board, which oversees deputy promotions. He stepped down from his post temporarily, pending the completion of his case.

When asked if he thought someone in the sheriff's department was behind his arrest, Fleming said, "I think they're pushing it, yes."

Contacted for comment, Bullitt County Chief Deputy Mike Cook said the department does not comment on active cases.

Commonwealth's Attorney Shelly Alvey, whose office is prosecuting Fleming and the others, said there are no politics behind the case against Fleming.

"If it were politically motivated, we wouldn't have charged it," Alvey said. "The reason it was charged was because a grand jury found that there was probable cause that a criminal offense had been committed at that location."

A pre-trial conference date has been set, as well as a trial date for Fleming.

In the meantime, he is trying to sell the business he spent his life building. So far, he said, there have been no offers.

