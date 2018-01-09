Sports Minute: Here is the latest Tennessee and Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will not fight authorities' attempt to send her from California to Tennessee, where she's charged with killing him nearly eight years ago. The Desert Sun newspaper reports that Sherra Wright briefly appeared in a Calfornia courtroom Monday and agreed to go back to Tennessee to face first-degree murder charges. Authorities now have 30 days to bring her to Memphis, where Lorenzen Wright was found shot dead in 2010.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans, a franchise that with one of the NFL's worst records only a few years ago, now only cares about winning. Titans Coach Mike Mularkey says the team relishes its role as the underdog. Now his Titans will visit New England on Saturday night for Tennessee's first divisional playoff game since January 2009 and their first divisional road game since losing to the Patriots 17-14 in January 2004.

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator. Austin spent the past four seasons as Detroit's defensive coordinator, but his future was in doubt after the Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell last week. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis calls Austin a "bright and aggressive coach with a wealth of experience" and says he's excited to add him to the staff.

NEW YORK (AP) - Rutgers is back in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time since 2015. The Scarlet Knights jumped into the AP Top 25 on Monday at No. 21, riding an 11-game winning streak. Rutgers (15-2) was last ranked on March 2, 2015. The Huskies were followed in the rankings by Notre Dame, Louisville, Mississippi State and Baylor. Louisville hosts the Irish on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.