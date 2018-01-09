Reporter has to deal with lots of lemurs during report

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - BBC News reporter Alex Dunlop had some help during a report at Banham Zoo in Norfolk.
The lemurs liked the treats Dunlop was holding, perhaps a little too much. At one point, lemurs were flying in every direction.
Check out the video from BBC:
Melissa Stephens, 44, of New Albany, was killed working third shift at Autoneum in Jeffersonville. The factory is located at the River Ridge Industrial Park, off Ohio Scenic River Byway.More >>
The Royal Court will attend nearly every official festival event.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team is updating the Weather Blog with the latest forecast and conditions.More >>
The string of armed robberies happened during an 11 day period in December.More >>
