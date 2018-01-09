Reporter has to deal with lots of lemurs during report - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Reporter has to deal with lots of lemurs during report

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - BBC News reporter Alex Dunlop had some help during a report at Banham Zoo in Norfolk.

The lemurs liked the treats Dunlop was holding, perhaps a little too much. At one point, lemurs were flying in every direction. 

Check out the video from BBC:

