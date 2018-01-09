Doggie leotard protects your house from dog hair everywhere

The Shed Defender can also keep your pup warm (Source: sheddefender.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dog lovers rejoice! If your home is being taken over by dog hair, then check out this product that keeps the hair on the dog, and looks hilarious too.

It's the Shed Defender. They are available online and will set you back from $45 to $60, depending on your dog's size.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The Shed Defender can also keep your pup warm and some users report it helps keep anxious dogs calm.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.