Man shot in Fairdale

The shooting was reported in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was shot inside of a home in Fairdale.

The shooting was reported in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspect information was released.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.