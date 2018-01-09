LMPD charges suspect in 4 armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies that happened during December.

Dujuan Lamont Woodson, 25, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of robbery.

Louisville Metro police say Woodson was the person who robbed the Circle K at 9200 Dixie Highway on Dec. 4 along with Circle K stores at 7800 St. Andrews Church Road and 8320 3rd Street Road on Dec. 10.

Woodson is also charged with the Dec. 15 robbery of the River City Bank at 2501 Bardstown Road.

Detectives say Woodson was armed with a handgun during each of the robberies and had a partner during the Dec. 10 robberies.

Woodson is being held on $250,000 bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

