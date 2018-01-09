KDF names 2018 Royal Court

The Royal Court will attend nearly every official festival event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival announced the 2018 Royal Court on Tuesday.

Katie Bouchard of Owensboro, Tara Dunaway of Leitchfield, Logan Howard of Louisville, Morgan A. Redmond of Louisville, and Caroline Will of Louisville, were chosen from more than 100 applicants. The five of them will reign over official KDF events leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

The Royal Court will attend nearly every official festival event.

>> THE WAVE 3 NEWS DIGITAL DERBY GUIDE

The Royal Court members must maintain a 3.0 grade average. The opportunity provides the young women with two $1,000 scholarships, one from KDF and one from Fillies, Inc. They also receive a complimentary wardrobe.

The KDF Princesses are chosen by an out-of-state panel and must meet academic requirements.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.