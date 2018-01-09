January 9, 2018

2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
The 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court, coordinated by The Fillies, Inc., a volunteer group that works closely with the Festival, have announced this year's princesses and they are Katie Bouchard of Owensboro, Tara Dunaway of Leitchfield, Logan Howard, Morgan A. Redmond, Caroline Will and alternate Nicole Smith all from Louisville.
MSD
Tony Parrott, Executive Director of MSD joined Dawne on the show to talk about a 20-year comprehensive Critical Repair & Reinvestment Plan to address Louisville's aging infrastructure. Visit LouisvilleMSD.org for more information.
