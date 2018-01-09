State to dismiss Billy Joe Miles case

Court documents show the case against Billy Joe Miles is going to be dismissed.

Miles was accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker who was assisting him at his home.

According to the affidavit in Daviess County Circuit Court, the witness no longer wishes to proceed in the criminal case against Miles.

The paperwork says the Commonwealth accepts that decision and wants to dismiss the case.

The victim's attorney released the following statement about the decision:

Like many women before her and, tragically, many women in the future, the emotional trauma of proceeding to a trial of this nature was too great for our client. Our loyalty is to her. We respect her decision. She has been through enough. We have nothing else to say about this subject. We ask that the press and the public respect her privacy.

Court officials tell us the judge in the case is out of town until next week, so the dismissal won't be official until after he is back.

Miles had been scheduled to go to trial Jan. 16.

Miles is an Owensboro businessman and former University of Kentucky board chairman.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.