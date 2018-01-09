Handwashing blitz teaches children about germs

Louisville Water Company's Clean Up Hands program showed students the right way to wash their hands. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flu season is here and schools can often be a hotbed to spread germs. Louisville Water Company is working to combat that with a lesson on handwashing for students in WAVE Country.

"This is what a cold germ looks like," Barbara Crow, with Louisville Water Company Community Outreach told the students. Crow was at Field Elementary School to teach children about germs.

"There you go," Crow said as she put a squirt or two of green lotion onto each child's hands.

The green lotion has something in it so it can be seen under black light. Kids then try to wash it off. But even with soap and a lot of washing, the black light shows the students just don't get it all off.

"Right here. And on my fingernails," fourth-grade student Jade Marshall, 9, said.

"I thought I did. But then, when I got back I still kind of felt some of it on, like right here," fellow fourth-grade student Nolan Sadowski, 10, said.

That's why Crow shows them the right way to wash hands.

"Palms of your hands, backs of your hands," Crow said. "You've got to get both sides."

Crow was spent the day educating the students about the need to wash their hands carefully after school, after using the bathroom and before eating.

Channa Newman, manager of Education Outreach for Louisville Water, said the demonstration with classes is part of the company's Clean Up Hands program, an effort to prevent the spread of germs.

"Handwashing is the number one way we can prevent that type of illness: flu, colds, runny noses, those sorts of things. And schools are sort of a breeding ground," Newman said.

"Rinse it off. Let it go down the sink," Crow said, explaining to the kids why rubbing their hands together with soap and water for a 10 second count will help kill harmful germs.

Crow hopes this is a lesson the students will put to use. She and the crew from Louisville Water said they hope that this lesson on handwashing extends beyond the school day and becomes a lifelong habit for these kids.

Nolan told us he plans to start washing his hands differently after his class demonstration.

"Instead of getting it all from there, I'm going to get more from the bottom and up," he said.

