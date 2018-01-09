Louisville Water: Number of water main breaks is above average

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If it seems like there have been more water main breaks lately, you aren't imagining it.

Since January 1, Louisville Water Company crews have repaired 122 water main breaks throughout the service area. On Tuesday, will the water company is repairing another 12 pipes that have broken. A typical day for Louisville water is repairing two to three breaks.

Kelley Dearing-Smith, a spokeswoman for Louisville Water, said it's not uncommon to see a number of water main breaks and bitterly cold weather. As the water temperature dips below 39°, the water inside the underground pipe expands and causes an increase in pressure within the pipe. Dearing-Smith said when the pressure gets too high, the pipe can rupture.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.