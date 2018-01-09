WAVE Country teen to perform at Carnegie Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big honor has been announced for a student at Evangel Christian School.

Kathleen Wakeman, a junior at the school, was selected for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She will be performing as an alto singer on Feb. 4, with the Honors Women’s Choir.

Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world. Wakeman will join other performers from all around the United States, plus the District of Columbia, Guam, six Canadian provinces, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ KDF names 2018 Royal Court

+ Handwashing blitz teaches children about germs

+ Doggie leotard protects your house from dog hair everywhere

At the beginning of the 2017 the school year, Wakeman auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. According to the school, acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing," program director Morgan Smith said. "We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget.”

Wakeman says she is grateful for everyone who has supported her.

“{I'm} grateful to God and to my Papa for helping me realize my dream," Wakeman said. "I’ve been working for this for several years, and I’ve been excited and anxious since learning I’ll finally get to do it."

Wakeman will also be celebrating her seventeenth birthday the same day she performs at Carnegie Hall.

“It’s going to be bigger than I am," Wakeman added. "I’ll believe it when I actually see it!”

In the Honors Performance Series, finalists will come together in New York City for five days in February. Finalists will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other finalists and get a taste of New York City. Two performances, an Honors Choral Performance and an Honors Instrumental Performance, will take place Sunday, February 4, and are open to the public.

Tickets for the Honors Choral Performance can be purchased here.

Tickets for the Honors Instrumental Performance can be purchased here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.