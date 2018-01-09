Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. S. Bend Riley (13)
|11-0
|350
|1
|2. New Albany (3)
|10-1
|302
|3
|3. Warren Central (2)
|10-0
|300
|4
|4. Zionsville
|10-0
|245
|5
|5. Indpls Ben Davis
|9-2
|215
|6
|6. Floyd Central
|10-1
|176
|7
|7. Hamilton Southeastern
|11-2
|149
|2
|8. Bloomington South
|11-2
|148
|9
|9. Jeffersonville
|10-1
|83
|10
|10. Ft. Wayne North
|12-3
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Cathedral 40. Center Grove 35. Carmel 27. Brownsburg 22. Lawrence Central 6. Lawrence North 6. Valparaiso 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Castle (18)
|12-0
|360
|2
|2. Indianapolis Attucks
|9-2
|306
|3
|3. Ev. Bosse
|9-2
|295
|1
|4. Tri-West
|7-2
|134
|5
|5. Beech Grove
|8-2
|125
|10
|6. Culver Academy
|4-4
|116
|6
|7. Indpls Brebeuf
|6-4
|114
|8
|8. Greensburg
|10-3
|108
|4
|9. Marion
|8-2
|100
|7
|10. Danville
|8-3
|87
|9
Others receiving votes:
Silver Creek 80. S. Bend Washington 63. Princeton 51. Mishawaka Marian 48. Evansville Memorial 47. Hammond 33. NorthWood 32. Heritage Hills 30. Indpls Ritter 9. W. Lafayette 9. Edgewood 7. Salem 6.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (14)
|11-0
|344
|1
|2. Covington (1)
|11-1
|266
|2
|3. Paoli (1)
|10-0
|253
|7
|4. Tipton (1)
|8-1
|240
|5
|5. Frankton (1)
|10-2
|214
|3
|6. Forest Park
|10-1
|190
|4
|7. LaVille
|12-0
|183
|8
|8. Oak Hill
|9-4
|126
|6
|9. Linton-Stockton
|11-2
|102
|10
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|13-1
|95
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Henryville 64. Indpls Howe 36. Andrean 14. Indpls Arlington 13. Clarksville 7. Eastern Hancock 7. Heritage Christian 6.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12)
|10-1
|344
|2
|2. Tri-County (3)
|7-0
|282
|3
|3. University (2)
|11-1
|278
|5
|4. Barr-Reeve (1)
|10-1
|272
|4
|5. Tindley
|10-4
|203
|1
|6. Washington Twp.
|9-0
|177
|7
|7. Morristown
|12-1
|141
|8
|8. Lafayette Catholic
|8-3
|111
|9
|9. Gary 21st Century
|11-4
|95
|6
|10. Wood Memorial
|7-3
|81
|10
Others receiving votes:
Southwood 69. Springs Valley 62. S. Newton 38. Covenant Christian 7 (Demotte).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.