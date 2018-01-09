Groundbreaking held for John H. Schnatter Nachand Field House

Groundbreaking was held on Tuesday for the renovations of John N Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Dale Mader)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - It was a big day in Jeffersonville on Tuesday, after officials held a groundbreaking for the Nachand Fieldhouse.

In September 2017, Papa John's founder John Schnatter made a $800,000 donation to the project, and the building is being renamed the John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse.

Phase one will include brick work, new windows and doors, and updated restrooms.

The Fieldhouse, which is located on on E Court Ave, was built in 1937. At that time, it was the largest school gym in Indiana, and home to the Jeffersonville High School Basketball Team. In recent years, the gym has been used by many sports organizations and private rentals.

It's unclear when the project will be finished.

