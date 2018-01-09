Facebook leads to Louisville man's arrest, rape charge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in Lexington on Monday, accused of raping a juvenile.

Police say Dajuan Williams, 20, got a 13-year-old girl drunk, then raped her.

According to Williams' arrest report, the victim and her 16-year-old friend were hanging out, when they met up Williams, who is identified in the arrest report as the 16-year-old's boyfriend.

The arrest report also says three other men from Louisville were with the group when then reportedly drove to a liquor store and one of the suspects bought alcohol. The group then drove to Green Acres Park on Lasalle Road in Lexington. The two teens were given shots of liquor, which lead to their intoxication, police say.

The 13-year-old victim told police after the four men got them drunk, they took turns raping her and her 16-year-old friend.\

Following an investigation, police filed a search warrant for Williams' Facebook account, where they found a conversation between Williams and another suspect discussing the rape.

Williams admitted to the rape in the Facebook conversation.

Police were also able to identify Williams from surveillance footage at the liquor store.

When police interviewed the 16-year-old, she denied that she was sexually assaulted.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with first-degree rape.

