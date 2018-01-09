Bellarmine moves to #1 in nation in one poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bellarmine moves to #1 in nation in one poll

(Source: Bellarmine Athletics) (Source: Bellarmine Athletics)

Knights ascend to No. 1/2 in national polls

1/9/2018 | Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine men's basketball is ranked No. 1 in the nation by the D2SIDA poll released Tuesday afternoon, marking the first time Bellarmine has ascended to the top spot in the history of the D2SIDA poll. In the other national poll--the NABC Division II Coaches Poll--the Knights moved up one spot to No. 2. 

The last time Bellarmine was ranked No. 1 in the nation was during the 2011-12 season by the NABC.

Northwest Missouri State fell from the top spot in both polls after suffering its first loss of the season last week to Missouri Southern. The Bearcats' loss set the stage for two No. 1 teams with Bellarmine heading the D2SIDA poll and Queens (of Charlotte, North Carolina) taking the lead position in this week's NABC poll.

Bellarmine and Queens are two of four remaining undefeated teams in Division II. Also unbeaten this season are West Liberty and Morehouse. West Chester fell from the ranks of the undefeated last night, but that loss is not reflected in this week's rankings.

The Knights are the sole ranked team from the Great Lakes Valley Conference while the Midwest Region is also represented by Ferris State (6/7), Findlay (15/16), and Lake Superior State (T23/RV). William Jewell of the GLVC is receiving votes in the NABC poll.
 

D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 9, 2018)

Rank

School

W-L

Pts

LW

1

Bellarmine (10)

13-0

394

2

2

Queens (N.C.) (6)

15-0

386

3

3

West Liberty

13-0

359

6

4

Northwest Missouri State

13-1

353

1

5

Lincoln Memorial

14-1

328

7

6

Ferris State

16-1

303

10

7

UT-Permian Basin

12-1

290

21

8

Northern State (S.D.)

16-1

275

11

9

West Chester

12-1

253

13

10

Barry

10-2

242

8

11

Western Oregon

13-1

241

18

12

West Texas A&M

14-1

237

17

13

Arkansas-Fort Smith

14-1

199

4

14

West Florida

13-1

195

12

15

Findlay

16-2

161

22

16

Virginia State

13-1

155

19

17

Texas A&M-Commerce

13-1

152

14

18

Morehouse

13-0

119

RV

19

Cal Poly Pomona

11-2

84

NR

20

Carson-Newman

13-2

70

RV

21

Southern Nazarene

10-1

64

RV

22

Bridgeport

12-4

51

RV

T23

California Baptist

12-2

43

RV

T23

Lake Superior State

12-3

43

9

T25

Colorado School of Mines

12-2

41

15

T25

Valdosta State

12-2

41

NR

Others Receiving Votes: Wheeling Jesuit 35, Christian Brothers 30, Southern New Hampshire 19, Eckerd 11, Central Missouri 6, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 6, Ashland 3, Western Washington 3, UNC Pembroke 2, Dallas Baptist 2, Fort Lewis 1

NABC/Division II Rankings
(Jan. 9, 2018 - Poll #7)

Record

Points

Last

Queens, N.C. (13)

15-0

392

2

Bellarmine, Ky. (3)

13-0

387

3

West Liberty , W.Va.

13-0

368

4

Northwest Missouri State

13-1

343

1

Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.

14-1

342

6

UT-Permian Basin

12-1

320

8

Ferris State, Mich.

16-1

299

10

West Texas A&M

14-1

287

11

Northern State, S.D.

16-1

256

13

Western Oregon

13-1

253

14

Barry, Fla.

10-2

210

7

Texas A&M-Commerce

13-1

198

18

Virginia State

13-1

189

17

Arkansas-Fort Smith

14-1

183

9

West Florida

13-1

150

15

Findlay, Ohio

16-2

129

21

West Chester, Pa.

12-0

126

23

Christian Brothers, Tenn.

12-2

119

5

Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.

11-2

116

19

Morehouse, Ga.

13-0

100

25

Fort Lewis, Colo.

13-2

95

20

Colorado School of Mines

12-2

93

12

Dallas Baptist, Texas

12-2

59

16

California Baptist

12-2

44

NR

Cal Poly Pomona

10-2

35

NR

Others receiving votes: Claflin (S.C.) 30, William Jewell (Mo.) 14, Valdosta State (Ga.) 12, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Eckerd (Fla.) 11, Southern New Hampshire 10, Chaminade (Hawai'i) 4, Kutztown (Pa.) 4, Lake Superior State (Mich.) 3, Western Washington 3, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 2, Minot State (N.D.) 1, Cal State San Marcos 1.

Dropped out: Eckerd (22), Lake Superior State (24).

Records are through games of Jan. 7, 2018.
Powered by Frankly