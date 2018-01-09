Bellarmine moves to #1 in nation in one poll

Knights ascend to No. 1/2 in national polls

1/9/2018 | Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine men's basketball is ranked No. 1 in the nation by the D2SIDA poll released Tuesday afternoon, marking the first time Bellarmine has ascended to the top spot in the history of the D2SIDA poll. In the other national poll--the NABC Division II Coaches Poll--the Knights moved up one spot to No. 2.



The last time Bellarmine was ranked No. 1 in the nation was during the 2011-12 season by the NABC.



Northwest Missouri State fell from the top spot in both polls after suffering its first loss of the season last week to Missouri Southern. The Bearcats' loss set the stage for two No. 1 teams with Bellarmine heading the D2SIDA poll and Queens (of Charlotte, North Carolina) taking the lead position in this week's NABC poll.



Bellarmine and Queens are two of four remaining undefeated teams in Division II. Also unbeaten this season are West Liberty and Morehouse. West Chester fell from the ranks of the undefeated last night, but that loss is not reflected in this week's rankings.



The Knights are the sole ranked team from the Great Lakes Valley Conference while the Midwest Region is also represented by Ferris State (6/7), Findlay (15/16), and Lake Superior State (T23/RV). William Jewell of the GLVC is receiving votes in the NABC poll.



D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 9, 2018) Rank School W-L Pts LW 1 Bellarmine (10) 13-0 394 2 2 Queens (N.C.) (6) 15-0 386 3 3 West Liberty 13-0 359 6 4 Northwest Missouri State 13-1 353 1 5 Lincoln Memorial 14-1 328 7 6 Ferris State 16-1 303 10 7 UT-Permian Basin 12-1 290 21 8 Northern State (S.D.) 16-1 275 11 9 West Chester 12-1 253 13 10 Barry 10-2 242 8 11 Western Oregon 13-1 241 18 12 West Texas A&M 14-1 237 17 13 Arkansas-Fort Smith 14-1 199 4 14 West Florida 13-1 195 12 15 Findlay 16-2 161 22 16 Virginia State 13-1 155 19 17 Texas A&M-Commerce 13-1 152 14 18 Morehouse 13-0 119 RV 19 Cal Poly Pomona 11-2 84 NR 20 Carson-Newman 13-2 70 RV 21 Southern Nazarene 10-1 64 RV 22 Bridgeport 12-4 51 RV T23 California Baptist 12-2 43 RV T23 Lake Superior State 12-3 43 9 T25 Colorado School of Mines 12-2 41 15 T25 Valdosta State 12-2 41 NR Others Receiving Votes: Wheeling Jesuit 35, Christian Brothers 30, Southern New Hampshire 19, Eckerd 11, Central Missouri 6, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 6, Ashland 3, Western Washington 3, UNC Pembroke 2, Dallas Baptist 2, Fort Lewis 1