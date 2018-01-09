Bellarmine moves to #1 in nation in one poll

Knights ascend to No. 1/2 in national polls
1/9/2018 | Men's Basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine men's basketball is ranked No. 1 in the nation by the D2SIDA poll released Tuesday afternoon, marking the first time Bellarmine has ascended to the top spot in the history of the D2SIDA poll. In the other national poll--the NABC Division II Coaches Poll--the Knights moved up one spot to No. 2.
The last time Bellarmine was ranked No. 1 in the nation was during the 2011-12 season by the NABC.
Northwest Missouri State fell from the top spot in both polls after suffering its first loss of the season last week to Missouri Southern. The Bearcats' loss set the stage for two No. 1 teams with Bellarmine heading the D2SIDA poll and Queens (of Charlotte, North Carolina) taking the lead position in this week's NABC poll.
Bellarmine and Queens are two of four remaining undefeated teams in Division II. Also unbeaten this season are West Liberty and Morehouse. West Chester fell from the ranks of the undefeated last night, but that loss is not reflected in this week's rankings.
The Knights are the sole ranked team from the Great Lakes Valley Conference while the Midwest Region is also represented by Ferris State (6/7), Findlay (15/16), and Lake Superior State (T23/RV). William Jewell of the GLVC is receiving votes in the NABC poll.
|
D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 9, 2018)
|
Rank
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
LW
|
1
|
Bellarmine (10)
|
13-0
|
394
|
2
|
2
|
Queens (N.C.) (6)
|
15-0
|
386
|
3
|
3
|
West Liberty
|
13-0
|
359
|
6
|
4
|
Northwest Missouri State
|
13-1
|
353
|
1
|
5
|
Lincoln Memorial
|
14-1
|
328
|
7
|
6
|
Ferris State
|
16-1
|
303
|
10
|
7
|
UT-Permian Basin
|
12-1
|
290
|
21
|
8
|
Northern State (S.D.)
|
16-1
|
275
|
11
|
9
|
West Chester
|
12-1
|
253
|
13
|
10
|
Barry
|
10-2
|
242
|
8
|
11
|
Western Oregon
|
13-1
|
241
|
18
|
12
|
West Texas A&M
|
14-1
|
237
|
17
|
13
|
Arkansas-Fort Smith
|
14-1
|
199
|
4
|
14
|
West Florida
|
13-1
|
195
|
12
|
15
|
Findlay
|
16-2
|
161
|
22
|
16
|
Virginia State
|
13-1
|
155
|
19
|
17
|
Texas A&M-Commerce
|
13-1
|
152
|
14
|
18
|
Morehouse
|
13-0
|
119
|
RV
|
19
|
Cal Poly Pomona
|
11-2
|
84
|
NR
|
20
|
Carson-Newman
|
13-2
|
70
|
RV
|
21
|
Southern Nazarene
|
10-1
|
64
|
RV
|
22
|
Bridgeport
|
12-4
|
51
|
RV
|
T23
|
California Baptist
|
12-2
|
43
|
RV
|
T23
|
Lake Superior State
|
12-3
|
43
|
9
|
T25
|
Colorado School of Mines
|
12-2
|
41
|
15
|
T25
|
Valdosta State
|
12-2
|
41
|
NR
|
Others Receiving Votes: Wheeling Jesuit 35, Christian Brothers 30, Southern New Hampshire 19, Eckerd 11, Central Missouri 6, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 6, Ashland 3, Western Washington 3, UNC Pembroke 2, Dallas Baptist 2, Fort Lewis 1
|
NABC/Division II Rankings
|
Record
|
Points
|
Last
|
Queens, N.C. (13)
|
15-0
|
392
|
2
|
Bellarmine, Ky. (3)
|
13-0
|
387
|
3
|
West Liberty , W.Va.
|
13-0
|
368
|
4
|
Northwest Missouri State
|
13-1
|
343
|
1
|
Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.
|
14-1
|
342
|
6
|
UT-Permian Basin
|
12-1
|
320
|
8
|
Ferris State, Mich.
|
16-1
|
299
|
10
|
West Texas A&M
|
14-1
|
287
|
11
|
Northern State, S.D.
|
16-1
|
256
|
13
|
Western Oregon
|
13-1
|
253
|
14
|
Barry, Fla.
|
10-2
|
210
|
7
|
Texas A&M-Commerce
|
13-1
|
198
|
18
|
Virginia State
|
13-1
|
189
|
17
|
Arkansas-Fort Smith
|
14-1
|
183
|
9
|
West Florida
|
13-1
|
150
|
15
|
Findlay, Ohio
|
16-2
|
129
|
21
|
West Chester, Pa.
|
12-0
|
126
|
23
|
Christian Brothers, Tenn.
|
12-2
|
119
|
5
|
Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.
|
11-2
|
116
|
19
|
Morehouse, Ga.
|
13-0
|
100
|
25
|
Fort Lewis, Colo.
|
13-2
|
95
|
20
|
Colorado School of Mines
|
12-2
|
93
|
12
|
Dallas Baptist, Texas
|
12-2
|
59
|
16
|
California Baptist
|
12-2
|
44
|
NR
|
Cal Poly Pomona
|
10-2
|
35
|
NR
|
Others receiving votes: Claflin (S.C.) 30, William Jewell (Mo.) 14, Valdosta State (Ga.) 12, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Eckerd (Fla.) 11, Southern New Hampshire 10, Chaminade (Hawai'i) 4, Kutztown (Pa.) 4, Lake Superior State (Mich.) 3, Western Washington 3, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 2, Minot State (N.D.) 1, Cal State San Marcos 1.
