UofL asking lawmakers to expedite legislature to help fund new production studio

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is asking state lawmakers to expedite legislature to help fund a new television production studio on campus.

The studio, which is required by the ACC will be used starting the fall of 2018, as the conference launches the new ACC Network.

University officials say they learned about the studio requirement in 2017, but say Senate Bill 70 will help get the studio built in time for training to be complete by the time it's suppose to be opened.

Senate Bill 70 would allow U-of-L to take out a loan to pay for the construction of that facility.

"Because we only learned that in 2017 it was not included in our previous capital plans submission, we along with other ACC institutions are moving very quickly to get the studio constructed, but because it was not included in our previous capital plan, requires this piece of legislation," UofL interim Vice President of Operations Lee Smith said.

The total cost of the studio is around $8,000,000.

Smith says the repayment of that loan would come solely from television revenue.

