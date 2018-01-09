Suspect in murder of KY baseball player to be tried as adult

CHARLOTTE, NC (WAVE) - One of the juvenile suspects accused of gunning down a Kentucky baseball player, will be tried as an adult.

Jahzion Wilson, 15, is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Zachary Finch, 21,. On Monday, A North Carolina judge ordered Wilson's case be moved from juvenile court to Mecklenburg County (North Carolina) Superior Court after finding probable cause to charge Wilson with first-degree murder. Wilson also is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. His next court date has yet to be set.

Finch was a senior at the University of the Cumberlands, located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was shot and killed in Charlotte, North Carolina, last summer while responding to an ad on an online sales app.

A second juvenile, along with Demonte McCain, 17, have been charged in Finch's death.

