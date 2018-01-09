UofL's Novak Center for Children's Health nearing completion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first new health care delivery facility constructed in the Louisville Medical Center in nearly a decade is nearly complete.

On Tuesday, the media got to tour the new Novak Center for Children's Health. It's a 176,000-square-foot building that will be home to the general, specialty and sub-specialty pediatrics programs at UofL. This includes faculty physicians from UofL's Department of Pediatrics as well as other faculty from the UofL School of Medicine, including those in neurology, oncology-hematology, cardiology, surgery, ophthalmology and more.

The center is located in the 500 block of South Preston Street, and is expected to open sometime in 2018.

