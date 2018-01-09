JCPS announces superintendent finalists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS has announced two finalists for the Superintendent position.

On Tuesday evening, Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor were announced as the final applicants to be considered.

The Jefferson County Board of Education provided the following statement:

"The Superintendent Screening Committee has communicated to the Board of Education that, of the nine completed applications received for Superintendent, the Screening Committee has narrowed the candidates to two. Independent of the Screening Committee, the Board of Education narrowed down the list of nine applicants to the same two individuals. Given this widespread consensus among these 13 different people representing a wide range of community voices, the Board of Education believes the most transparent and productive course of action is to reveal the two finalists at this time. Those two individuals are Dr. Marty Pollio, Acting Superintendent of JCPS, and Dr. Mike Raisor, Chief Operations Officer of JCPS. The Board of Education will continue to work with Bandy, Carroll, and Hellige to solicit substantial community feedback to help craft the questions the Board should ask the two finalists when the Board interviews the candidates. The Board will interview the two finalists after receiving this feedback from Bandy, Carroll, and Hellige on Feb 15. In addition, the Board will ask Bandy, Carroll, and Hellige to conduct a number of community forums all over the city so the community can have several opportunities to ask questions of the two candidates. The Board will make a final decision by March 1."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The superintendent screening committee was comprised of one board member, two teachers, a principal, a classified employee and two parents.

The next superintendent will replace Donna Hargens, who resigned from the position on July 1, 2017.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.