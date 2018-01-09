G Quade Green out for No. 21 Kentucky against Texas A&M

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky freshman Quade Green has been ruled out for its game against Texas A&M because of a back strain.

The No. 21 Wildcats announced Green's injury right before tipoff Tuesday night. The school says the point guard will be evaluated daily.

Fellow freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replaced Green in the starting lineup against the Aggies.

Green is averaging 10.7 points per game. He also has 51 assists in 15 games.

