Ali Center undergoes renovations, Rolls Royce moved to storage

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Muhammad Ali's 1977 Rolls Royce being moved into storage. (Source: Instagram) Muhammad Ali's 1977 Rolls Royce being moved into storage. (Source: Instagram)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown is undergoing renovations. 

Because of the renovations, multiple exhibits have to be moved, including Ali's 1977 Rolls Royce. 

A crew from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green came up to help with storage. 

The renovation will mean a new main lobby, store and group entrance.

