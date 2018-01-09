Ali Center undergoes renovations, Rolls Royce moved to storage

Muhammad Ali's 1977 Rolls Royce being moved into storage. (Source: Instagram)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown is undergoing renovations.

Because of the renovations, multiple exhibits have to be moved, including Ali's 1977 Rolls Royce.

A crew from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green came up to help with storage.

The renovation will mean a new main lobby, store and group entrance.

