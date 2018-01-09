Plans for Louisville food co-op moving forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans are moving forward for a Louisville food co-op.

A meeting was held on Tuesday night at a church in the Russell neighborhood.

A group is working to open a co-operatively owned grocery store, in West or Central Louisville, where people don't have the same access to fresh food.

Hundred of owners would buy in, then make all the business decisions, like which items to sell, who to hire, and how much employees would get paid.

"Often its a sliding scale, sometimes its between 100 and 200 dollars to join and become an owner," said Amanda Fuller with the Louisville Association for Community Economics. "So we'd like to have 2,000 owners to keep that store going. We'd like to have 1,000 to open the doors."

Tuesday's meeting was to narrow down the neighborhoods with the greatest need.

Members will vote on the final location next month.

