JCPS short 180 bus drivers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS has announced they have a shortage of bus drivers.

On Tuesday night, JCPS announced they are down 180 drivers all together. They say they're competing with other professional driving services to bring in new employees.

New drivers that are hired by JCPS would be paid around $20.65. Drivers previously with JCPS will eventually be brought up to the same pay.

"Hiring new drivers at a higher rate than our existing drivers would create a negative climate among current drivers" JCPS said in a statement.

An estimated cost increase for this action is $770,000 annually.

