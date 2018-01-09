Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Argos 56, Rochester 49
Bloomington Lighthouse 69, Columbus Christian 52
Bowman Academy 68, E. Chicago Central 49
Cambridge City 71, Union (Modoc) 27
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, DeKalb 28
Central Christian 66, Indpls Shortridge 55
Chesterton 62, Hobart 34
Cissna Park, Ill. 71, S. Newton 53
Clinton Christian 72, Community Baptist 28
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 71, Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 67
E. Central 62, Richmond 57, OT
E. Noble 55, Northridge 49
Elkhart Christian 63, Bremen 42
Fishers 69, Indpls Tech 54
Frankton 67, Anderson Prep Academy 20
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, Homestead 52
Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48
Ft. Wayne Wayne 48, Norwell 44
Hanover Central 71, Hammond Clark 60
Highland 42, Lake Central 40
Huntington North 59, Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, OT
Indpls Scecina 51, Monrovia 42
Lafayette Harrison 61, Western 51
Lafayette Jeff 94, Kankakee Valley 50
Lakeland Christian 60, N. Miami 54
Lakewood Park 51, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 39
Lowell 51, Morgan Twp. 48
Maconaquah 39, Manchester 36
Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 44
New Prairie 45, Buchanan, Mich. 42
Oak Hill 76, Southwood 71, OT
Oldenburg 36, S. Ripley 30
Perry Central 62, Cannelton 27
Princeton 52, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 34
Providence Cristo Rey 70, Indpls Washington 60
S. Bend Riley 64, Concord 40
S. Bend Washington 69, Elkhart Memorial 59
Shelbyville 79, Columbus East 59
Tell City 36, Ev. Day 33
Triton Central 90, N. Decatur 84
Twin Lakes 65, Tri-County 56
W. Vigo 54, Clay City 40
Washington Twp. 72, Michigan City Marquette 57
Westville 61, Calumet 49
|Allen County Conference Tournament
|First Round
Bluffton 47, S. Adams 40
Heritage 53, Woodlan 44
Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 35
|Delaware County Tournament
|First Round
Delta 44, Daleville 33
Wapahani 55, Yorktown 44
|Johnson County Tournament
|First Round
Franklin 73, Edinburgh 67
Greenwood 58, Whiteland 55, OT
Indian Creek 72, Greenwood Christian 53
|Marion County Tournament
|First Round
Beech Grove 54, Speedway 51
Indpls Ben Davis 77, Decatur Central 53
Indpls Brebeuf 82, Indpls Lutheran 37
Indpls Pike 76, Indpls Perry Meridian 44
Indpls Roncalli 67, Indpls N. Central 57
Lawrence North 59, Southport 50
Warren Central 61, Lawrence Central 44
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|First Round
Angola 67, Churubusco 39
Lakeland 52, Garrett 47
W. Noble 88, Fremont 54
Westview 54, Central Noble 41
|Southern Indiana Conference Tournament
|First Round
Ev. Bosse 96, Ev. Central 74
Ev. Harrison 89, Ev. North 64
Ev. Mater Dei 68, Castle 49
Ev. Memorial 58, Ev. Reitz 51
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 54, N. Vermillion 28
Bedford N. Lawrence 70, Columbus East 50
Benton Central 55, Logansport 39
Bethesda Christian 64, Indpls Park Tudor 52
Bloomfield 33, Washington 29
Blue River 55, Seton Catholic 24
Boonville 50, S. Spencer 42
Brown Co. 60, Crothersville 56
Cascade 52, Northview 33
Caston 46, Faith Christian 14
Chesterton 53, Hobart 19
Clay City 81, Turkey Run 35
Cloverdale 52, W. Vigo 25
Columbia City 39, Wawasee 36
Columbus North 61, Franklin 41
Concord 62, Jimtown 26
Covington 57, Fountain Central 49
Crawford Co. 51, Springs Valley 48
Crown Point 73, Michigan City 55
Dubois 41, Southridge 36
E. Central 52, Day. Dunbar, Ohio 16
Eastern (Pekin) 44, Charlestown 37
Elkhart Christian 59, S. Bend Clay 57
Floyd Central 54, Lou. Central, Ky. 47
Forest Park 45, Corydon 36
Frontier 53, N. Newton 38
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 81, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58
Ft. Wayne Luers 68, New Haven 30
Ft. Wayne Northrop 81, Lakewood Park 25
Glenn 60, Oregon-Davis 43
Goshen 38, S. Bend Riley 32
Greencastle 57, N. Montgomery 24
Griffith 53, Hammond Gavit 42
Hamilton Hts. 63, Western 13
Hammond Noll 74, Wheeler 24
Hauser 46, Oldenburg 27
Hebron 55, River Forest 28
Henryville 64, Madison Shawe 44
Heritage Hills 66, N. Posey 28
Jasper 63, Gibson Southern 56, OT
Knox 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 33
Kokomo 72, Sheridan 66
LaCrosse 50, Kouts 33
Lafayette Catholic 53, W. Lafayette 43
Lafayette Harrison 65, Guerin Catholic 37
Lakeland Christian 69, Cornerstone Christian 17
Lapel 50, Knightstown 31
LaPorte 40, Plymouth 38
Lawrenceburg 63, Jac-Cen-Del 53
Liberty Christian 65, Anderson Prep Academy 23
Linton 73, Shoals 27
Loogootee 50, Pike Central 29
Madison-Grant 53, Taylor 50
Marion 66, Mississinewa 40
Martinsville 74, Terre Haute South 26
Mitchell 57, Bloomington North 56
Momence, Ill. 41, S. Newton 35
Mooresville 55, New Castle 45
Morgan Twp. 65, Washington Twp. 17
Morristown 55, N. Decatur 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 69, Sullivan 60
N. Daviess 45, Shakamak 19
N. Judson 55, LaVille 44
N. White 30, Clinton Prairie 19
Northfield 72, Eastern (Greentown) 17
Northridge 73, DeKalb 36
Penn 65, Merrillville 25
Plainfield 39, Greenfield 34, OT
Portage 55, Andrean 34
Rensselaer 57, Twin Lakes 51
Richmond 44, Connersville 42
Rising Sun 40, Milan 36
Rossville 39, Frankfort 35
Rushville 47, Shelbyville 25
S. Bend St. Joseph's 46, Mishawaka Marian 41
S. Putnam 69, Riverton Parke 34
Salem 60, New Albany 46
Seeger 50, Tri-County 25
Seymour 45, Austin 33
Shenandoah 54, Centerville 35
Silver Creek 36, Madison 33
Southwestern (Hanover) 49, Christian Academy 36
Terre Haute North 59, White River Valley 41
Tippecanoe Valley 56, NorthWood 48
Tri 45, Northeastern 38
Tri-Central 53, Clinton Central 33
Trinity Lutheran 49, Waldron 37
Triton 50, Winamac 34
W. Central 49, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 31
Wabash 36, Eastbrook 26
Western Boone 80, Crawfordsville 24
Westfield 59, Greenwood 50
Wood Memorial 42, S. Knox 41
Zionsville 81, McCutcheon 34
|Allen County Conference Tournament
|First Round
Heritage 36, Woodlan 33
Jay Co. 62, Southern Wells 31
S. Adams 45, Bluffton 41
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Ritter 44
Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Tech 19
Indpls Cathedral 62, Indpls Chatard 55
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|First Round
Angola 47, Churubusco 17
Central Noble 47, Westview 39
Lakeland 62, Garrett 43
W. Noble 54, Fremont 40
|Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament
|First Round
Castle 52, Ev. Mater Dei 33
Ev. Central 55, Ev. Bosse 41
Ev. North 67, Ev. Harrison 41
Ev. Reitz 63, Ev. Memorial 18
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.