Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Argos 56, Rochester 49

Bloomington Lighthouse 69, Columbus Christian 52

Bowman Academy 68, E. Chicago Central 49

Cambridge City 71, Union (Modoc) 27

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, DeKalb 28

Central Christian 66, Indpls Shortridge 55

Chesterton 62, Hobart 34

Cissna Park, Ill. 71, S. Newton 53

Clinton Christian 72, Community Baptist 28

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 71, Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 67

E. Central 62, Richmond 57, OT

E. Noble 55, Northridge 49

Elkhart Christian 63, Bremen 42

Fishers 69, Indpls Tech 54

Frankton 67, Anderson Prep Academy 20

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 55, Homestead 52

Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48

Ft. Wayne Wayne 48, Norwell 44

Hanover Central 71, Hammond Clark 60

Highland 42, Lake Central 40

Huntington North 59, Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, OT

Indpls Scecina 51, Monrovia 42

Lafayette Harrison 61, Western 51

Lafayette Jeff 94, Kankakee Valley 50

Lakeland Christian 60, N. Miami 54

Lakewood Park 51, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 39

Lowell 51, Morgan Twp. 48

Maconaquah 39, Manchester 36

Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 44

New Prairie 45, Buchanan, Mich. 42

Oak Hill 76, Southwood 71, OT

Oldenburg 36, S. Ripley 30

Perry Central 62, Cannelton 27

Princeton 52, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 34

Providence Cristo Rey 70, Indpls Washington 60

S. Bend Riley 64, Concord 40

S. Bend Washington 69, Elkhart Memorial 59

Shelbyville 79, Columbus East 59

Tell City 36, Ev. Day 33

Triton Central 90, N. Decatur 84

Twin Lakes 65, Tri-County 56

W. Vigo 54, Clay City 40

Washington Twp. 72, Michigan City Marquette 57

Westville 61, Calumet 49

Allen County Conference Tournament First Round

Bluffton 47, S. Adams 40

Heritage 53, Woodlan 44

Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 35

Delaware County Tournament First Round

Delta 44, Daleville 33

Wapahani 55, Yorktown 44

Johnson County Tournament First Round

Franklin 73, Edinburgh 67

Greenwood 58, Whiteland 55, OT

Indian Creek 72, Greenwood Christian 53

Marion County Tournament First Round

Beech Grove 54, Speedway 51

Indpls Ben Davis 77, Decatur Central 53

Indpls Brebeuf 82, Indpls Lutheran 37

Indpls Pike 76, Indpls Perry Meridian 44

Indpls Roncalli 67, Indpls N. Central 57

Lawrence North 59, Southport 50

Warren Central 61, Lawrence Central 44

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament First Round

Angola 67, Churubusco 39

Lakeland 52, Garrett 47

W. Noble 88, Fremont 54

Westview 54, Central Noble 41

Southern Indiana Conference Tournament First Round

Ev. Bosse 96, Ev. Central 74

Ev. Harrison 89, Ev. North 64

Ev. Mater Dei 68, Castle 49

Ev. Memorial 58, Ev. Reitz 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 54, N. Vermillion 28

Bedford N. Lawrence 70, Columbus East 50

Benton Central 55, Logansport 39

Bethesda Christian 64, Indpls Park Tudor 52

Bloomfield 33, Washington 29

Blue River 55, Seton Catholic 24

Boonville 50, S. Spencer 42

Brown Co. 60, Crothersville 56

Cascade 52, Northview 33

Caston 46, Faith Christian 14

Chesterton 53, Hobart 19

Clay City 81, Turkey Run 35

Cloverdale 52, W. Vigo 25

Columbia City 39, Wawasee 36

Columbus North 61, Franklin 41

Concord 62, Jimtown 26

Covington 57, Fountain Central 49

Crawford Co. 51, Springs Valley 48

Crown Point 73, Michigan City 55

Dubois 41, Southridge 36

E. Central 52, Day. Dunbar, Ohio 16

Eastern (Pekin) 44, Charlestown 37

Elkhart Christian 59, S. Bend Clay 57

Floyd Central 54, Lou. Central, Ky. 47

Forest Park 45, Corydon 36

Frontier 53, N. Newton 38

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 81, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58

Ft. Wayne Luers 68, New Haven 30

Ft. Wayne Northrop 81, Lakewood Park 25

Glenn 60, Oregon-Davis 43

Goshen 38, S. Bend Riley 32

Greencastle 57, N. Montgomery 24

Griffith 53, Hammond Gavit 42

Hamilton Hts. 63, Western 13

Hammond Noll 74, Wheeler 24

Hauser 46, Oldenburg 27

Hebron 55, River Forest 28

Henryville 64, Madison Shawe 44

Heritage Hills 66, N. Posey 28

Jasper 63, Gibson Southern 56, OT

Knox 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 33

Kokomo 72, Sheridan 66

LaCrosse 50, Kouts 33

Lafayette Catholic 53, W. Lafayette 43

Lafayette Harrison 65, Guerin Catholic 37

Lakeland Christian 69, Cornerstone Christian 17

Lapel 50, Knightstown 31

LaPorte 40, Plymouth 38

Lawrenceburg 63, Jac-Cen-Del 53

Liberty Christian 65, Anderson Prep Academy 23

Linton 73, Shoals 27

Loogootee 50, Pike Central 29

Madison-Grant 53, Taylor 50

Marion 66, Mississinewa 40

Martinsville 74, Terre Haute South 26

Mitchell 57, Bloomington North 56

Momence, Ill. 41, S. Newton 35

Mooresville 55, New Castle 45

Morgan Twp. 65, Washington Twp. 17

Morristown 55, N. Decatur 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 69, Sullivan 60

N. Daviess 45, Shakamak 19

N. Judson 55, LaVille 44

N. White 30, Clinton Prairie 19

Northfield 72, Eastern (Greentown) 17

Northridge 73, DeKalb 36

Penn 65, Merrillville 25

Plainfield 39, Greenfield 34, OT

Portage 55, Andrean 34

Rensselaer 57, Twin Lakes 51

Richmond 44, Connersville 42

Rising Sun 40, Milan 36

Rossville 39, Frankfort 35

Rushville 47, Shelbyville 25

S. Bend St. Joseph's 46, Mishawaka Marian 41

S. Putnam 69, Riverton Parke 34

Salem 60, New Albany 46

Seeger 50, Tri-County 25

Seymour 45, Austin 33

Shenandoah 54, Centerville 35

Silver Creek 36, Madison 33

Southwestern (Hanover) 49, Christian Academy 36

Terre Haute North 59, White River Valley 41

Tippecanoe Valley 56, NorthWood 48

Tri 45, Northeastern 38

Tri-Central 53, Clinton Central 33

Trinity Lutheran 49, Waldron 37

Triton 50, Winamac 34

W. Central 49, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 31

Wabash 36, Eastbrook 26

Western Boone 80, Crawfordsville 24

Westfield 59, Greenwood 50

Wood Memorial 42, S. Knox 41

Zionsville 81, McCutcheon 34

Allen County Conference Tournament First Round

Heritage 36, Woodlan 33

Jay Co. 62, Southern Wells 31

S. Adams 45, Bluffton 41

Indianapolis City Tournament Quarterfinal

Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Ritter 44

Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Tech 19

Indpls Cathedral 62, Indpls Chatard 55

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament First Round

Angola 47, Churubusco 17

Central Noble 47, Westview 39

Lakeland 62, Garrett 43

W. Noble 54, Fremont 40

Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament First Round

Castle 52, Ev. Mater Dei 33

Ev. Central 55, Ev. Bosse 41

Ev. North 67, Ev. Harrison 41

Ev. Reitz 63, Ev. Memorial 18

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.