Controversy over Facebook comment made by Green County official

GREENSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Oprah Winfrey took center stage at the Golden Globes and delivered a speech that was meant to inspire girls and women in the midst of the #metoo movement.

That speech was so inspirational that it also led to speculation that she was considering running for president in 2020.

Twitter and Facebook lit up with the hashtag #Oprah2020 and many people ran with the idea, whether it was something they were seriously invested in, or something they found entertaining.

One woman in Green County, Kentucky posted "Oprah for President! #goldenglobes," on Facebook. That discussion soon turned sour when Green County Clerk Billy Lowe commented "Tell Oprah to get on a boat to -------."

"My comment from there is, 'What do you mean by that?' Because we're all immigrants here," Ciera Thornton said.

Thorton was born and raised in Greensburg. She described that Greensburg, or Green County, was never diverse to begin with.

"Seeing an official say these things about someone who looks like me and has been so successful, that's not okay," Thornton said. "That hurts people's feelings. That breaks people down at a time when racial tension is at an all-time high."

Lowe's wife came to his defense on Facebook. She said the comment was not a racial remark. However, Thornton disagreed and added that someone should issue an apology.

"We are a part of that community just like anyone else," Thornton said. "We deserve at least a, 'That was not okay,' from the mayor or anyone. We did not get that."

We have reached out to Lowe several times. When we finally got through to him, he declined to comment on the story.

